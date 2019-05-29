Bollywood much-loved couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who has never shied away from expressing their love for each other are painting the town red in London. Sharing an Instagram story, Shibani Dandekar captioned the photo as posers. The couple is known to spend quality time with each other on several occasions. This photograph is merely an addition in their set of photos.

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are making sure to enjoy every moment while vacationing in London and the latest photograph on Instagram is proof. In an Instagram story, Shibani Dandekar had shared a photograph where the couple can be seen taking a selfie. He captioned the photo as ‘posers’. The duo clicked this photo during their stopover at a Balenciaga outlet. In the photograph, the duo looks super cool in their choice of outfit. They kept it casual yet comfortable. Shibani Dandekar looks chic yet trendy in a baggy baby pink pants and black cold-shoulder top. Farhan Akhtar also looks handsome in a mustard shirt and striped black pants. He teamed up his whole appearance with a black jacket and with the same colour headband.

The much-in-love couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for past one year. Ever since the couple has started hanging out their social media handle is flooded with their cosy photographs.

Together, they have been regularly featured in the photographs and videos which are grabbing every netizen’s attention.

Here are some of the pictures from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Instagram.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s project Sky is Pink. The movie also features Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Previously he had been featured in films such as Rock On!, Karthik Calling Karthik and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani also co-owned Excel Entertainment, which has backed up projects such as the Don series, the Fukrey series and Gully Boy and among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News News, download NewsX App