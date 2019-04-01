Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are counted amongst the hot couples of the industry, who keeps uploading their pictures and updates their fans regularly. Currently, the actor's are enjoying their time in Mexico, celebrating their one year anniversary. Unseen pictures from their vacation are currently creating a buzz on the Internet, have a look

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are among those couples, who never shy away in sharing their hot photos on social media. Recently, a picture from their Mexico holiday has gone viral. It seems that both the actors are enjoying their time to the fullest by spending time with each other. Flaunting their beach bodies, both the actors were spotted at Caribbean waters of Tulum in Mexico, celebrating their one year anniversary. In the pictures, Farhan is holding Shibani from her back, meanwhile, Shibani is looking hot dressed in a brown bikini. Earlier to this, both of them visited Mexico to celebrate Farhan Akhtar’s birthday in February and kept uploading a series of photos from their vacation.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar’s work front, the actor is all set to appear in his upcoming film Toofan. In the film, Farhan will be appearing in the role of a boxer and is currently leaving no stone unturned to prepare himself physically for the role.

Reports revealed that Farhan is currently following a strict diet and a special workout plan. Reports suggest that though the hardworking actor is on a vacation, he is still following a particular diet which shows his dedication towards his work. By not only concentrating towards diet, he is also going through a training session, which will also teach him the techniques of a boxer.

Farhan will be next appearing on the screens with Bollywood desi girl Priyanka Chopra in their upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. It is a biographical film that also features Dangal girl Zaira Wasim. The film narrates a story of a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who is diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Priyanka Chopra will portray the role of Aisha’s mother and Farhan Akhtar will play the role of Aisha’s father. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019.

