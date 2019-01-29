New lovebirds of the B-town seem to have made it official with a hand in hand public appearance at Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 Calendar Launch. Dressed gracefully, the couple complemented each other, engaging the paps by posing for them. The duo seemed to be head over heels in love with each other, unable to snap their eye contact.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, smitten by each other, were seen holding hands at Dabboo Ratlani’s 2019 Calender Launch. While Farhan adorned a V-neck black t-shirt ensembled with checkered coat and trousers, his beloved donned in a simple, pink one-shoulder dress making the paparazzi awe-struck. The duo has made a strong statement at the very beginning of the year, keeping their fans hooked up. All heart eyes for each other, the couple also bumped into Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma, present at the event.

Hina and Shibani who had been sharing the screen in the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi were seen sharing memories at the event when Shibani officially disclosed her relationship with Farhan. Shibani also introduced Farhan to Hina during the conversation.

It came as a big surprise to the fans that the duo has reportedly been engaged and will be soon tying a knot.

Farhan Akhtar, who is a famous Bollywood actor, Director, Screenwriter, Playback Singer, Producer and Television Host has done several blockbuster hits like Bhaag Milkh Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock on, Luck by Chance and many more. In 2008, Akhtar made his acting and singing debut in the musical film Rock On for which he won a second National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi as a producer.

Shibani Dandekar is an Indian singer, actress, anchor and model who began her career working as a television anchor in American television. The former along with her sisters formed a music band named D-Major. She hosted three nationally syndicated television shows, Namaste America, V Desi and the Asian Variety Show, introducing Bollywood’s biggest stars to American audiences along with An Evening With Shah Rukh Khan in Atlantic City.

