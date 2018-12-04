Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are reported to be dating for quite some time now and the couple was recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. Their dating rumours started a few months ago when Shibani shared a photo wherein she was seen walking hand-in-hand with an unknown person, who resembled like Farhan.

The Bollywood wedding season is in full swing and another love story seems to be brewing in Mumbai. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are reported to be dating for quite some time now and the couple was recently spotted enjoying a dinner date in Mumbai. The duo was snapped outside a popular restaurant in the city while making way towards the car. Farhan was seen donning a grey T-shirt and black jeans, while Shibani wore a tank top and blue denim waisted jeans.

It all started a few months ago when Shibani shared a photo wherein she was seen walking hand-in-hand with an unknown person, who resembled like Farhan. But there was no confirmation till Farhan shared the same picture and that gave away all about their secret relationship. Nowadays, they have become bolder with their relationship, sharing pictures of each other on Instagram. However, none of them has confirmed their relationship.

Earlier on Shibani’s birthday, Frahan had shared an Instagram story where the birthday girl was having a desert, he captioned it saying, “Happy birthday Shibani Dandekar” backed up by kiss emojis, atop the picture. Shibani shared the same on her Insta story, and wrote, “Thank you”.

Farhan was recently in the limelight after his cousin Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment and it was being said that everybody knew about this even the family members of Sajid. Actress Amrita Puri called “Sajid” creep and said that she doesn’t believe that Sajid’s family never knew of his wrongdoings.

To this Farhan had replied that he resents such remarks about their family while asserting that she was justified but not the conspiracy theories. He further said that he was disappointed and heartbroken and shocked to hear about Sajid’s behaviour.

I deeply resent your insinuation that me or my family knew of his behaviour yet did nothing. Your anger is justified. Your conspiracy theories not. @_Amrita_Puri https://t.co/MCLptZioWR — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 13, 2018

Interestingly, Shibani had come out in support of her boyfriend, Farhan and asked why was everyone blaming the family rather than holding the culprit responsible.

Here’s what she said:

Instead of holding the culprit responsible for gross misconduct are we really blaming and shaming family members for not knowing???? really?? — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

I’m speaking about one particular person who has been accused of knowing and HE DIDNT!!! https://t.co/J7j1CJWWXh — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) October 13, 2018

