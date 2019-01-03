Celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are making all the right buzz with their alleged relationship. As the duo keep surprising the fans by posting their latest photos, latest reports suggest that Farhan and Shibani are set to tie the knot soon. Since Shibani has bonded well with Farhan's kids, marriage seems like the next obvious step for the couple.

Looking at the celebrity weddings that have made headlines in the recent past, one thing that is certain is that love is in the air. After refuting relationship rumours for quite a long time, celebrity couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani have come out in the open on social media to express their love for each other with oh-so-adorable photos. It was only recently that Farhan shared a family photo in which he can be seen enveloping Shibani in his arms.

And now, reports suggest that the duo are next in line to tie the knot. Speaking about the same, a source close to the couple has told an entertainment daily that Farhan and Shibani are very serious about each other. Since Farhan’s kids have also bonded well with Shibani, marriage seems like the obvious next step for the couple.

Have a look at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s latest photos that hint at their close bond:

Regarded as the new couple in Bollywood, Farhan and Shibani also walked hand in hand at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s starry Mumbai reception. Before dating Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The duo is proud parents of two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

