Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: WHAT? well, going by the speculations the duo are set to marry off in February- March but the news is not confirmed. Scroll down for more details.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: Speculations are rife and rumor has it that the Bollywood lovebirds- Farhan Akhtar, and Shibani Dandekar might make things official and tie the knot by February, march end. However, the news is not confirmed but to see our actors and actresses tying knots and making things official is going to be the talk of the town! As the speculation is making rounds all over, the duo have been dating for more than a few years and are often seen cozying up and going for vacations.

Well, this wont be the first wedding of Farhan Akhtar as earlier he was married to Adhuna Bhabani for sixteen years before things went south, as per reports, the ex-wife has accepted Shibani and if things go as planned the wedding cards will be soon flying in and the big news of the Bollywood would be their star-studded wedding affair. But the probability of the news being fake is there as Farhan Akhtar has an upcoming action movie titled Toofan for which he has been prepping up. The movie is slated to release next year in October, so the news of them tying the knot can be very well fake.

The duo has never accepted their relationship publically and has been tight-lipped about their relationship but anyhow their Instagram profiles say something different. From vacationing in different parts of the world to just sitting idle at home to going out for parties and brunches and often being spotted mostly together, they might as well be dating, but as they say- just good friends.

Check out some of their photos here:

Talking about Bollywood upcoming weddings, the rumors are rife on Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to tying the knot in march April, but no news is confirmed.

