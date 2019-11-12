Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: As per reports, it is expected Farhan Akhtar will tie the knot with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar next year in February 2020. With Toofan scheduled to release next year, will the actor get married before its release?

Farhan Akhtar to get married to Shibani Dandekar in February 2020, fake or real?

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is currently enjoying the success of his last release The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the family drama did really well at the box office and was also critically acclaimed.

Recently, Farhan has been making headlines for his wedding with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The couple has been dating eating other from a long time and it seems they are ready to take their relationship to the next level and get married next year in February or March 2020. However, no official statement by any of them has been made yet.

Talking about their relationship, it began last year in October and, they have been spending a lot of time with each other and giving major couple goals. Farhan is also open about his relationship and keeps posting pictures with her on social media. Shibani also spends a lot of time with Farhan’s kid improving her bonding with them. However, it will be Bollywood’s first marriage of 2020 which will be followed by Varun Dhawan and Natasha.

Also read: Tanhaji poster: Akshay Kumar pens down heartwarming message for Ajay Devgn

Also read: Shweta Tiwari: Why Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Prerna is an inspiration after facing troubled marriages with Raja Chaudhary, Anubhav Kohli

Meanwhile, Farhan is working on his upcoming film Toofan which is slated to release next year on October 2, 2020. The sports drama film is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and also features Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. In the film, Farhan will be seeing playing the role of a boxer and he is working really hard for it. However, the news of Farhan getting married so soon might be fake as he busy shooting for Toofan and dedicated working on it. The actor might plan to get married after finishing this project.

Also read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Here’s why Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola starrer is a must watch!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App