Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar wedding: Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the much in love couple are all set to get married, as per news reports. The head over heels couple who had been in sharing their PDA pictures on social media. From stepping out together in public to enjoying exotic vacations, the couple have been dating each other for quiet along time. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one couple who have always given relationship goals. Be it their PDA pictures to paparazzi’s untimely candid photos, this couple has always made sure to make us wonder the reason for their chemistry.

Now the reports that is surfacing on the Internet is regarding their marriage decision. the couple is all set to take a different level in their reaction. As per various reports, the couple is planning to tie the knot in the month of around February or March 2020.

Farhan’s daughters are cajoling with Shibani and their bond is growing with each passing day. Reports have stated that this is the only reason for them to take the plunge into their relationship.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s presence in the gossip town added more curiosity to dig about their relationship. Now since the relationship is going to a different levels, the gossip mongers can chit chat over a hot cup of coffee.

In case you didn’t know, earlier, tehActro was married to the hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They had two daughters Akira and Shakya with her. Later their married life hit a rough patch and couple decided to go for a divorce in 2016 after 16 years of togetherness.

Farhan Akhtar started dating each other around 2018. Though it took some time to make things official but they had never failed to express their relationship. Earlier in an interview to a leading daily, On being asked about Shibani’s reaction over wedding rumours, Farhan Akhtar said that she is just enjoying the rumours. When asked about the nuptials, Farhan Akhtar said it most probably take place during April or April maybe May.

On the work front, Farhan and Shibani’s wedding will be Bollywood’s first wedding of 2020. This wedding can be followed by Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s destination wedding in April.

