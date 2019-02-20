Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar video: Recently Shibani Dandekar and beau Farhan Akhtar shared their adorable photos spending quality time in Mexico. In addition to that Shibani shot a video a few hours back which shows the duo breaking the sweat together in sexy gym outfits and waving at their fans.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s relationship has been the talk of the town for a while now. Although the couple has not made it official, they have been spotted together at numerous occasions savouring their time together. Furthermore, their Instagram posts reveal more than words. A few hours ago, their workout video in which the duo can be seen bathing in sweat has been viral on all the fan pages. In the video Farhan and Shibani can be seen donning in sexy gym outfit, waving at their fans, making their day more happening and special. Enjoying their exquisite vacation in Mexico, the couple had previously shared few of their adorable pictures at the beach making their fan gush.

In a recent interview, Dandekar stated she didn’t feel the need to speak about her relationship with Farhan in public. She added that they are putting out as they do and there is no strategy of sending any kind of message. Farhan had recently put up an emotional post on Instagram along with a picture of Shibani and himself with a caption that he didn’t know if he found love or love found him but either way, it was a gift from the universe. In the meanwhile, take a sneak peek to the post that has set the Internet ablaze.

The actor who was previously married to the celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani has recently co-produced his sister Zoya Akhtar’s film Gully Boy which is doing quite well at the box office. He is all set to share screens with globally popular actress Priyanka Chopra in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink.

