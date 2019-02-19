Farhan had recently put up an emotional post on Instagram along with a picture of Shibani and himself and said that he didn’t know if you find love or love finds you. He continued that either way, it’s a gift from the universe. The duo is currently enjoying themselves in Mexico and has taken over the internet with their cute mushy pictures!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the new couple of Bollywood were spotted on a beach holiday savoring their leisure time. The couple shared pictures from their vacation on their official Instagram handles. In the many pictures and video clips shared by the couple, you can see them posing for the camera, giving us a view of the ocean/sea, indulging in some sweet PDA by matching pictures for the camera, giving a glimpse of the food they were enjoying and simply showing off their beach swimwear.

Along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Farhan and Shibani are the most popular couple in the film industry. Except for Ranbir and Alia, none of the couples has openly spoken about their relationships. However, in an interview, Shibani had said that she doesn’t feel the need to speak about her relationship status with Farhan in public and that they were putting out what they put out. People are going to take it however they want to. Anything they have gathered is from social media handles anyway, so it’s not something uncovered kind. She added that she just posts what she wants to and isn’t trying to send any message.

While the news has the first pictures of them together or their comments on each other’s photos which started appearing in 2018. Ever since they often put up pictures of them together. Even their comments seem to suggest that the two are head over heels in love.

