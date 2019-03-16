Bhag Milkha Bhag actor Farhan Akhtar is back again with another song Seagull which is based on long-lost love. The soothing song is focussed on lobe and relationship and the ups and downs of any relationship. The beautiful song is now online, watch full song here.

Juggling the multiple hats of a producer, director, writer, actor, and a singer efficiently, Farhan Akhtar has time and again treated the audience with a piece of his impeccable skills through his work. Giving his fans a reason to rejoice yet again, the multi-talented star has released his music video titled Seagull from Echoes.

After Rearview Mirror, Farhan Akhtar has presented a musical mix with Seagull with lyrics advocating love and relationship beautifully. The song is a soothing musical mix and lyrically focused on love and relationship. The video of the song is also very quiet.

Farhan posted the link of the video and wrote, Hey Thrilled to share the music video for #Seagull Link in bio.

Watch. Share. Like 😬😘 #Echoes #newvideo#musiclove. Farhan Akhtar is one of the few Bollywood stars who has channeled his creativity across spectrums. Each venture of the actor has proven to be immensely successful garnering accolades for the prolific mind.

Earlier in September 2018, Farhan had released his first English single Rear View Mirror and Jaane Ye Kyun Kiya his first Hindi single and Why Couldn’t it be Me? on December 20 which garnered immense appreciation from the audience from all corners. Last year, Farhan sang his first Telugu song, I Don’t Know for Mahesh Babu’s political-thriller, Bharat Ane Nenu. The fast-paced catchy number introduced Mahesh Babu’s character.

Farhan had made his debut with Rock On!! as not only actor but also singer. Farhan has been doing many concerts not just in India but at UK and US as well where he has received immense love from his fans.

The actor will be next seen in “The Sky Is Pink’ co-starring Priyanka Chopra and starting the shoot of the recently announced film Toofan, in which he is essaying the role of a boxer and already started the prep for the role. He will also be presenting Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gully Boy’ next year.

