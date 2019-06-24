Farhan Akhtar Instagram photo: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar hardly missed any opportunity in sharing photographs from his work out sessions. Therefore, his Instagram has become an all-time favourite guide for his every followers, with every post. Now, adding one more photograph in a set of other photos, the actor has again proved to be a perfect fitness 'guru'.

Farhan Akhtar Instagram photo: Farhan Akhtar is leaving no stone unturned to work on his physique for his upcoming sports film titled Toofan and the latest photograph is proof. Dil Dhadkne Do actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a photograph where he can be seen giving some serious fitness goals. He is seen sweating out in a tough grilling session. Farhan Akhtar is counted among those categories of actors who works on their fitness for every role to make it more convincing and appealing.

Now, since Farhan Akhtar has begun prepping for his role one can expect a lot of transformation in his appearance in future also. With this latest photograph, the curiosity level to watch his physique has reached an altogether to a different level. The actor has several times given motivation goals when it comes to hitting the gym and following a strenuous workout.

On the personal front, Farhan Akhtar is presently being linked up with VJ and actor Shibani Dandekar. Ample photographs have been shared on Instagram where the rumored couple can be seen hanging out with each other. Even their PDA outings have become the hot scoop of the tinsel town.

Several photographs have surfaced on the Internet where the couple can be seen in their happy and playful moods.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in director Shonali Bose’ Sky Is Pink, he will be featured along with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra have been paired up together earlier in Dil Dhadakne Do.

