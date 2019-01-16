The most iconic role played by Farhan Akhtar till now is Milkha Singh in his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag 6 years ago and now he is back again to step into the shoes of a sportsperson (boxer). Well, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the movie proved to be a hit at the box office and even this time Rakeysh is going to direct the film for Farhan Akhtar.

The most iconic role played by Farhan Akhtar till now is Milkha Singh in his movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag 6 years ago and now he is back again to step into the shoes of a sportsperson (boxer). Well, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and the movie proved to be a hit at the box office and even this time Rakeysh is going to direct the film for Farhan Akhtar.

This time the movie is not a biopic and Farhan will be seen playing the role of a boxer in this sports drama which is titled Toofan. Apart from acting the film, Farhan is co-producing the project with Ritesh Sidhwani. The story of the movie is given by Anjum Rajabali and Farhan loved the script as soon as he heard it. As per the reports, Farhan will be trained extensively as a boxer and film will roll out this year. Farhan himself confirmed the news of his collaboration with Rakeysh after 6 years.

Thrilled to share that 6 years after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, @RakeyshOmMehra and I are reuniting to create #Toofan .. a heartfelt story of a boxer. Hope for your best wishes as we embark on this new journey. Love@ritesh_sid @excelmovies @ROMPPictures pic.twitter.com/wvWvWIvNj9 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 16, 2019

In the tweet, Farhan posted the photo with Rakeysh and wrote that he is reuniting with Rakeysh after 6 years of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for this upcoming movie titled Toofan. Farhan is currently promoting his upcoming movie The Fakir of Venice in which he would be seen playing a Con man.

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and is also a phenomenal director. He has featured in many Bollywood films and is also a recipient of several awards.

