Latest reports reveal that actress Priyanka Chopra will not be a part of Shah Rukh Khan's Don 3. However, audiences will get to see the very talented Farhan Akhtar replacing the world famous actress. Farhan will be playing the role of a cop in the upcoming film set to release in 2019.

Shah Sukh Khan’s Don is all set to be back with its third installment and his fan are looking forward to the completion of the much-anticipated movie. Shah Rukh is playing the main protagonist in the film while actress Priyanka Chopra donned the hat of a cop in the last installment of the franchise. However, according to the latest reports, the actress is not going to be a part of the latest development. Reports say it that, actor Farhan Akhtar will be taking her place as a hard-line police officer in the film.

Moreover, Farhan Akhtar had served as the director for the two last versions of the franchise and reports say that the actor has also taken the pain to pen down the script for the upcoming Don 3. The actor took a sabbatical to concentrate on the story, which Shah Rukh Khan likes to its core. According to reports in a leading daily, a source in the know has revealed, “Farhan will also act in this film. He will play a desi top cop to Shah Rukh’s Don.” Moreover, a new cast will be added to the team.

The source further said, “Since a portion of the film will be set in India, Farhan Akhtar will be seen donning the policeman’s uniform in the film.” On the work front, Farhan was last seen in Lucknow Central and has served as a producer for Fukrey returns. The actor was also approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, but it seems things didn’t materialize at that time. On March 27, Farhan has reportedly deleted his Facebook account in the wake of the data breach row.

