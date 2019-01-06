Shibani Dandekar Instagram photos: Farhan Akhtar whose rumoured relationship with actor-model Shibani Dandekar is currently a hot topic of the tinsel town. Every now and then their photographs on social media have garnered a lot of attention. This time, Farhan Akhtar has shared sun-kissed photographs of Shibani Dandekar in which she looks stunning.

Shibani Dandekar Instagram photos: Amidst the wedding speculation of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, the couple’s PDA moments have become usual headlines. From their hand-in-hand walk to party photographs, the duo’s every single detail on the social media is presently, a hot scoop of the tinsel town. On Sunday, January 6, 2019, Farhan Akhtar shared a sun-kissed photograph of Shibani Dandekar on his Instagram where she can be seen smiling in a balcony. In the caption, he wrote, “Looking out for each other”. Soon after this post, the comment section was bombarded with the compliments. Going by this photograph, Farhan Akhtar turned into a photographer to click this beautiful photo.

Till now, this photograph has received 1, 82, 687 likes. The actor-model Shibani Dandekar looks stunning in this photo with a pet dog beside her in the balcony. Farhan Akhtar had been sharing a lot of photographs on Instagram, lately. Recently, he shared a New Year Party photograph where the couple can be seen smiling for the cameras.

Check out all the glimpses from his latest outings

Previously, Farhan was married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years. They have two adorable daughters, Shakya and Akira. The couple got divorced in 2016. Both issued a joint statement at the time of their separation.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be featuring in Shonali Bose’s directorial venture under the banner Excel Entertainment, Sky is Pink along with Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

