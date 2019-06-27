Farhan Akhtar: In his upcoming film Toofan, the Bhaag Milka Bhaag actor, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the skin of a boxer. The inspirational tale is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali.

Farhan Akhtar: Farhan Akhtar, Bhaag Milka Bhaag actor leaves no stone unturned to keep his fans stunned. While the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Toofan his Instagram account is flooded with photos and videos of him practising. To fit into the skin of a boxer the actor has already started taking training for boxing.

The film is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will mark the second collaboration of the two after Bhaag Milka Bhaag.

In his latest Instagram post, the actor can be seen flaunting with his body.

In the video that he shared the actor is practising boxing. His punches were just perfect. He captioned it he got to keep moving and get off the tracks. To this, his ladylove and model Shibani Dandekar responded very beautifully. She is super proud of his incredible efforts.

The shoot of the film will start by the end of this year. Before the shoot, the actor is getting into the skin of the character. As he wants his every film to be a perfect shot. The film is not a real tale but is still relatable as it is set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man’s sport anywhere in the world. it is written by Anjum Rajabali and revolves around the love-life of a boxer.

When the actor is in the headlines for his professional life, he is also keeping a very good relationship with his girlfriend. The two keep sharing the pictures on the social media handle.

