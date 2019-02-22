Farhan Akhtar is one of the hardworking actors who is currently celebrating his first anniversary with Shibani Dandekar in Mexico. They both shared an adorable post on Instagram which proves that both of them leaves no stone unturned to showcase their love and affection to each other, have a look at the picture–

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar recently celebrated his first anniversary with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar by uploading adorable pictures on social media. Both the actors miss no chance of updating themselves on the Internet and informs about their upgrades regularly to the fans. The couple is currently celebrating their anniversary at Mexico beach and shared pictures from there. They both uploaded a cute picture and captioned it as three six five and also placed a trophy emoji in the caption.

Though both of them have not given any confirmation related to their relationship, the best thing about the couple is, they openly upload pictures on social media and express their love and affection for each other. In one of the interviews, Shibani said when asked about her relation with Farhan, that a photo speaks a thousand words when she uploads a picture it is very well seen and everything becomes very much clear. It seems both the actors are spending their personal time together and are enjoying to the fullest amidst the water of Mexico. Farhan was earlier married to hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and they both have two daughters Akira and Shakya. Shibani Dandekar is known for her hosting skills and has hosted shows like Top Model India, The Stage, Indian Premier League and many more. Talking about the actor’s future projects, he will be appearing in the movie The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More