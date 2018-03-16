Actor, director, and singer Farhan Akhtar recently posted a comment on his ex-wife's Instagram post in whcih she is seen getting intimate with her alleged boyfriend Nicolo Morea. Farhan and Adhuna parted ways in 2016 after announcing that they will be heading for divorce with mutual consent. The couple was granted divorce April 24, 2017, by a family court in Mumbai.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who impresses us with his charming acting and entertaining movies, has once again won hearts of his fans after he posted an adorable comment on his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabhani’s picture with her current boyfriend Nicolo Morea, who is the brother of Bollywood actor Dino Morea. It all started when Adhuna posted a collage on her Instagram where she was seen getting intimate with her boyfriend Nicolo Morea. In the picture, we also see her posing with other friends who were seen wearing jerseys that had Adhuna’s salon brand’s name, B Blunt, written on it. However, the cutest thing was when Farhan on his former wife’s Instagram post commented, “ Nice jerseys Od.. You all look great but GB image bottom right is the bomb..! Hehehe.”

Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters— Shakya and Akira and say that their children are the first priority they have in life. Farhan and Adhuna got married in 2000 and after 16 years of being married announced their divorce in 2016. However, Farhan's comment on his estranged wife Adhuna's post proves that the two still share a pleasant relationship.

The couple announced their divorce in 2016 and in an official statement that read, “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they are protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner.”

