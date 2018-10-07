While several Bollywood actors came out in support of Tanushree Dutta, widows of farmers in Yavatmal’s Pandharkavada in Maharashtra staged a protest against Tanushree for accusing Nana Patekar of assaulting her in 2008. Several farmers' widows staged the protest and said that Tanushree Dutta was unnecessarily defaming Nana Patekar.

The controversies surrounding Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case doesn’t seem to end anytime time soon. While several Bollywood actors came out in support of Tanushree Dutta, widows of farmers in Yavatmal’s Pandharkavada in Maharashtra staged a protest against Tanushree for accusing Nana Patekar of assaulting her in 2008. Several farmers’ widows staged the protest and said that Tanushree Dutta was unnecessarily defaming Nana Patekar. Several women came forward and said that Nana Patekar is like a father-figure to them. They added that Nana Patekar has stood on their side when their husbands committed suicide after the agrarian crisis.

Staging a protest at Yavatmal’s Pandharkavada in Mumbai, the women burnt photos and effigies of Tanushree Dutta. Tanushree Dutta had recently accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her in 2008 while the two were shooting for a song for their film Horn Ok Pleassss.

Standing in support of Nana Patekar, one of the protestors said that Nan Patekar has helped them as a brother. She further added that such baseless allegations against him will not be accepted.

Maharashtra: Widows of farmers in Yavatmal's Pandharkavada staged a protest against Tanushree Dutta yesterday. They also burnt Dutta's pictures. A protester said, "Nana Patekar has helped us as a brother & such baseless allegations against him are unacceptable." pic.twitter.com/XyDpNcrzL3 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018

In her recent interview, Tanushree Dutta said that she had raised her voice in 2008 also but unfortunately it was suppressed by those in power. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar refuted the allegations levelled by Tanushree and expressed shock over the accusations. He added that Tanushree Dutta was her daughter’s age.

