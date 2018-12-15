Georgia Gibbs Instagram photos: Georgia Gibbs is a 23-year-old model from Australia. She was the runner-up in Miss Universe Australia Pageant. She participated in Australia's Next Top Model season 8. She rose to popularity after competing in the Miss Universe Australia pageant and Australia's Next Top Model. She does Yoga and callisthenics regularly.

Georgia Gibbs looks hot in her latest Instagram post.

Georgia Gibbs Instagram photos: Do you know about Georgia Gibbs, the model from Australia? Georgia Gibbs is a 23-year model from Australia who participated in Australia’s Next Top Model season 8. She has rooted the best contestant in the show. Georgia Gibbs also participated in Miss Universe Australia 2014 in which came the runner-up for the pageant. She rose to popularity after competing in the Miss Universe Australia pageant and Australia’s Next Top Model. Georgia Gibbs was signed up by Scoop Management Australia, Modelwerk EU in Los Angeles, New York City.

She was discovered by a modelling house in Sydney for modelling business. She has a very decorated Instagram account, on which she uploads her picture every week. She is a workaholic when it comes to coming in shape. She does Yoga and callisthenics regularly.

Georgia Gibbs enjoys dancing more than anything in her spare time. She has earned more than 600K followers on Instagram which is a big milestone for her in just 23 years. According to the reports, Georgia Gibbs was rumoured to be dating Danny Ings this year.

Georgia Gibbs has completed many modelling assignments and magazine covers in Australia and New York. Georgia Gibbs. Georgia Gibbs is from Perth, Western Australia. She began dating Liverpool striker Danny Ings in 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More