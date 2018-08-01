Fashion co-star Kangana Ranaut is very happy and excited to celebrate with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Ranaut in an interview was noted saying that she congratulated Quantico star a few days back. The two last shared the screen for Rakesh Roshan's directorial Krrish starring Hrithik Roshan.

Queen star Kangana Ranaut in an interview was noted saying that she has congratulated her co-star Priyanka Chopra. As per sources, Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra is all set to engage singer Nick Jonas in the coming months. The actress recently stepped out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat as she wants to spend more time with Jonas. Fashion co-star Ranaut had spoken to Priyanka a few days back and has congratulated her. According to Kangana, Chopra seems excited and was very happy. Tanu Weds Manu star further added that she would love to celebrate with Chopra as she is lovely and deserves all the happiness. Dostana actor is a very dear friend of Kangana Ranaut, who is very happy and excited about weddings and engagements.

Kangana Ranaut is all set to entertain her huge fan followings with the upcoming movie Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Nushrat Bharucha, Vikrant Massey, Jimmy Sheirgill and Kavi Shastri. Prakash Kovelamudi directorial Mental Hai Kya is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. Made under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Enterment, Mental Hai Kya will hit the theatres on February 22, next year.

Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi starring Sonu Sood, Suresh Oberoi, Ankita Lokhande will hit the theatres on January 25, next year. The biographical film based on the life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi is produced by Zee Studios, Kamal Jain and Nishant Pitti. Made under the banners of Kairos Kontent Studios & EaseMyTrip, Manikarnika is a Krish directorial.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra after stepping out of Salman Khan starrer Bharat will now work with Michelle MacLaren for upcoming Hollywood thriller Cowboy Ninja Viking. As per sources, Chopra will romance with Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt. The movie is based on the A.J. Lieberman’s Image Comics graphic novel that was illustrated by Riley Rossmo.

