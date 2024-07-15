Fashion Decoded: The Story Behind Kate and Pippa's Wimbledon Dresses

Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton made a fashionable statement at Wimbledon, but their outfit choices held deeper significance. Princess Kate appeared in a striking purple ensemble on July 14, her second public appearance since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. As the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, her choice of color paid homage to her role. Since inheriting this patronage from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, Kate has consistently incorporated the club’s colors, purple and dark green, into her Wimbledon attire, often accessorizing with a bow tie pin that features these hues.

This year, Kate opted for a purple dress by Safiyaa, a brand she previously wore at the Royal Variety Performance in November 2023. The London-based label has also been favored by Meghan Markle and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. In past Wimbledon appearances, Kate has showcased a variety of colors, including bold yellow, blue polka dots, and baby pink, adopting the late Queen’s tradition of wearing vibrant colors to stand out in a crowd.

Pippa Middleton, alongside her sister and niece Princess Charlotte in the Royal Box at Centre Court, wore a pink floral dress by Beulah. This dress, a repeat from her wardrobe, was previously worn at her brother James Middleton’s wedding in 2021. Pippa’s choice highlighted her support for her sister during her health journey.

The Middleton family, including Kate’s parents and siblings, have been a pillar of support during her cancer treatment. James Middleton shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing the family’s solidarity with Kate: “Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

Princess Charlotte, aged 9, also made a fashion statement at Wimbledon, wearing a mini version of a blue polka dot dress reminiscent of her mother’s previous outfits. Charlotte, who first attended the tournament last year, wore her hair in two mini braids tied back with a bow, a style she frequently sports for royal events. She completed her look with pink Ray-Ban Kids sunglasses, echoing her fashion-forward appearance from last year.

This Wimbledon outing marked Kate’s second public appearance since her cancer announcement. Her first was on June 15, for Trooping the Colour, King Charles’ annual birthday celebration. However, palace aides emphasized that these appearances do not signal a full return to public duties. Kate’s future engagements will depend on her health and medical guidance.

The royal family is expected to spend the coming months away from the public eye, as they traditionally retreat during the summer. Their time might include a vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a favored royal destination.

