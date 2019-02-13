Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy is receiving applauds worldwide, before the release in In India. The movie was premiered in Berlaine and the Hollywood celebrities have flooded the social media with their reaction. Among many, Fast And Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez has also shared her reaction on Twitter to give positive review.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy, has grabbed a lot of attention, much before the release of the film. From the trailer to the soundtrack, the movie has been appreciated. Before, the release in India, the movie was premiered in Berlaine and the Hollywood celebrities have openly welcomed the film and has given positive responses. Among several, Fast And Furious actor Michelle Rodriguez also took to Twitter to share her response. In a tweet, she has recalled the yesterdays when rap was started in New York, which later, spread to Carribean. She mentioned how her Brooklynn born brothers would breakdance on cardboard boxes in Dominican Republic. It happened during the days when America had no clue how impactful this platform will become for the underdogs, worldwide.

She is not the only international celebrity who has praised the movie. Cameron Bailey, director of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), also took to Twitter to laud the movie.

In the tweet, he mentioned that it was the first time in 20 years he had heard the loudest cheer for a movie in Berlaine. Not just that, he has also shared the picture of a packed house. In tweet, he has tagged Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Zoya Akhtar.

I remember when rap broke out of New York & made it to the Caribbean, my Brooklynn born bros would breakdance on cardboard boxes in Dominican Republic, America had no clue how impactful this platform was going to be for the underdog worldwide. Beautiful🎼 https://t.co/TRjC9ag9X4 — Michelle Rodriguez (@MRodOfficial) February 11, 2019

Watched the GULLY BOY world premiere tonight in a packed house with @RanveerOfficial, @aliaa08 & @ZoyaAkhtarOff present. Biggest cheers I’ve heard in 20+ years at the Berlinale. pic.twitter.com/Lk8OUoA663 — Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) February 10, 2019

Zoya Akhtar’s directorial Gully Boy will hit the screens on February 14, 2019. Based on the life of street rappers who wants to do big in life, the movie is produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani. Ranveer Singh is swinging high on professional front in Bollywood. He was last seen in Simmba along with Sara Ali Khan.

