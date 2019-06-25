Fast & Furious 9: Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to share a video with Michelle Rodriguez. In the video, the duo shared some interesting details from their upcoming film! check inside for more details.

Fast & Furious 9: After 8 back to back hits from the fast and the Furious Franchise the ninth one is finally in making! To share the news of the movie going on floors earlier today, Vin Diesel, the main lead of the movie took to his official Instagram handle to share a special video from the sets of Fast and The Furious 9 along with co-star Michelle Rodriguez.

In the video the duo revealed that the movie shoot has kickstarted and referred to Michelle’s character Letty, Diesel said that he can’t belie the movie is happening and its a miracle. Rodriguez midway during the video, excitedly shouted Nine-nine, a popular slogan from the tv series Brooklyn nine nine. Vin further said that he is grateful to the whole team and has an incredible crew, cast and most importantly to the world who has accepted the franchise.

The movie Fast & Furious is a movie for action lovers and love fast cars. However, after Paul Walker’s untimely death it felt like the Fast & Furious Franchise has come to an end but to honor Paul and to carry the legacy forward Fast and The Furious 9 is finally in making! Coming to the video, Vin captioned his post as can you believe it? It is finally in making.

Check the video here:

Earlier also, Vin had shared a video of him and John Cena. As per reports the WWE star will be going the franchise too.

