Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Movie Review: Based on the backdrop of a nuclear plant, Hobbs & Shaw are on a mission to save the world from a deadly virus. The movie is full of adrenaline rush moments and from the start to finish, it will keep you hooked. Read full review inside.

Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw Movie Review: The ninth installment of the Fast and the Furious Hobbs & Shaw and the first spin-off of universal’s franchise bears no resemblance to 2001 film that started it all, aside from the bickering and Hobbs & Shaw chemistry, the movie in comparison is a lot better than the first part.

Even after various spinoffs and nine installments, one would never imagine Hobbs & Shaw to be based on a nuclear plant. But in Hobbs & Shaw, the battle where the most things are blasted off and action sequences are staged is in the site if the world’s worst nuclear disaster, Chernobyl; eerie ruins of an abandoned nuclear plant.

Director David Leitch has done an insane job with the cinematography where he shows Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) joining hands unwillingly to save the world. This time the world is threatened by a former M16 agent Brixton who has gone rogue and is after a genetically programmed virus which can liquidate organs of anybody exposed to it. The plan is to replace as many humans with Brixton and creating an augmented human race via cloning and Hobbs & Shaw are on a mission to stop him!

From the high on adrenaline cinematography to action sequences to background score, the movie from the start to finish is a total blockbuster and will be worth both your time and money! Apart from Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba the movie also stars badass and Jason Statham aka Shaw’s sister Vanessa Kirby!

However, the problem of the movie is the film’s length at two hours and fifteen minutes the stars are unable to keep up the charm of the movie between the action sequences and it feels like the movie is dragging. As it feels like the movie is near ending, the script takes a step back and the other thirty minutes are added to the film. Despite all this, the movie is a one time watch for all the fast and the furious fans. But what’s to look up to? well, there are three post-credit scenes, two epic cameos by A-list stars.

