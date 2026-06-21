Father’s Day 2026: Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Dahiya And Other Actor Dads Celebrate Their First Milestone

Father’s Day will always be an event that touches everyone’s heart; however, for a few Bollywood stars, it holds great meaning because, for the first time, it is Father’s Day as fathers. Here is a look at the few stars as they step into the wonderful mess that is being parents for the very first time.
1. Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stepped into their parenting journey with the arrival of their baby boy, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025. Celebrating his first Father’s Day, the Chhaava actor opened up about the weight and joy of his new role, “It occurs to me at the most random moments that instilling the right values is now my responsibility towards my son. He is going to learn by observing how his parents are thinking, talking, and behaving… whatever you want to see reflected in him has to come in your actions rather than words.”
2. Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra and his wife, Kiara Advani, welcomed their beautiful daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025. Despite his busy shooting schedule for his upcoming project Vvan, Sidharth is making sure to cherish his first official Father’s Day. To mark the day, Kiara shared an adorable picture of custom pancakes featuring “dad” spelled out in mango slices, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to my baby daddy, my Pa, and our dad in heaven blessing us all.”
3. Rajkummar Rao
For Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, parenthood arrived with a double dose of celebration. The couple welcomed their baby girl, Parvati Paul Rao, in November 2025—coinciding exactly with their fourth wedding anniversary. Calling her the “greatest blessing” on their special milestone, the couple expressed being absolutely over the moon.
4. Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda is experiencing the joys of a newborn after welcoming his daughter, Nyomica, with wife Lin Laishram in March 2026. Lin penned a touching note for Randeep on social media, validating his efforts as a new dad, “Every day, you wonder if you’re holding her right, singing the right lullaby, making the right choices… the fact that you care so deeply means you’re already giving her your very best. You don’t have to be perfect.”
5. Vivek Dahiya
Celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary on May 26, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi have become proud parents to twin boys.
6. Kinshuk Vaidya
Kinshuk, known famously as the little boy Sanju from the movie Shaka Laka Boom Boom, is all set to celebrate Father’s Day with the birth of his firstborn son with his wife, Diiksha Nagpal, on March 8, 2026.
7. Bhuvan Arora
The newly launched Farzi actor recently added the title of being a ‘father’ to his name after becoming a parent to a baby boy with his wife, Vaneja Gupta, on June 9, 2026.
From dealing with diaper duty, juggling busy schedules on film sets to finding the right lullaby, these actors have proven that their new role as “Dad” will surely prove to be the most challenging for them. Wishing all new fathers a Happy Father’s Day!
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11