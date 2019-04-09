Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry who is best known for slipping into the characters allotted to her. The actor has now become the first woman brand ambassador of Tata Motors. Currently, the actor is all set to appear in Anurag Basu horror flick with Saif Ali Khan.

Shooting to fame with her first remarkable performance in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has proven to be one of the most hardworking artists in Bollywood. With just two films, Fatima has amassed a huge fan base across the nation, the testimony of the same is the trust brands bestow on her.

Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running an around the clock schedule.

The actor will be seen donning a saree in her upcoming next with Anurag Basu as well. The first glimpse of the film has already created a wave of excitement to witness the new shade of Fatima’s character. Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu’s next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu as well as Rajkummar Rao.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

Recently, the actor was also making headlines for spending most of her time with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, settling the rumours, the actor dismissed all such allegations. The actor has also appeared in Tv series Best Of Luck Nikki, Ladies Special and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

