Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday, August 22, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha with Sanya Malhotra, Kiran Rao among others. Earlier both young stars were in the news after they upload a very sizzling dance video on their Instagram handles. These young stars gained limelgith after the massive hit of Dangal.

While Fatima is occupied with shooting for her next Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan, Sanya is busy with upcoming film title Pataakha and is accompanied with Radhika Madaan (Representation photo)

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Dangal star cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra along with Kiran Rao shared a beautiful post on Instagram on Wednesday, August 22. The picture was also shared with Indian filmmaker and writer Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Earlier both young stars were in the news after they upload a very sizzling dance video on their Instagram handles.

While Fatima is occupied with shooting for her next Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan, Sanya is busy with upcoming film title Pataakha and is accompanied with Radhika Madaan, Sunil Grover and Adil Hussain. The film has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the girls, Malhotra and Madan are portrayed as 2 sisters against each other.

ALSO READ: Pataakha trailer: Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan ace the act of estranged sisters

No pretence ❤️ A post shared by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@ashwinyiyertiwari) on Aug 22, 2018 at 1:53am PDT

While Fatima hails from Jammu, Sanya belongs from Delhi. Fatima started her career with a film titled Chachi 420 with Kamal Hasan. She played the role of Bharti. The young actor also recently bagged her 1st endorsement deal with Fossil alongside actor Varun Dhawan.

In 2009 she was part of TV soaps such as Ladies Special, where she played the role of the daughter of one of the protagonists, and the other one was Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, in which she played a negative role.

Eid Mubarak A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Aug 22, 2018 at 2:25am PDT

ALSO READ: Pataakha posters: Take a look at Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Madaan and Sunil Grover-starrer

ALSO READ: Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra dance to the tunes of Dilbar, find out who does it best!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More