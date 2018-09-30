Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh bunked her bed comfort and hit the gym instead. She was spotted outside her gym this afternoon. Fatima stepped out in casual high waist tights and striped purple Tee but was looking hot as ever.

It’s a bright Sunday afternoon and most of you would prefer to sleep it out and get your weekly active self to rest, but Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh bunked her bed comfort and hit the gym instead. She was spotted outside her gym this afternoon. Fatima stepped out in casual high waist tights and striped purple Tee but was looking hot as ever.

Fatima’s upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan has already been touted as Bollywood blockbuster. Recently the makers released a new motion poster featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh who plays Zafira in the film. Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shaikh.c

In the poster, she can be seen in her fighter outfit as she aims for her target with a bow and arrow. A fort with burning chambers are seen in the background of the poster.

THUGS OF HINDOSTAN

The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which involves a bandit called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s

The film is slated to hit theatres in Diwali, on 8 November.

