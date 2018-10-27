Fatima Sana Shaikh has been wooing audience since her childhood, especially when she made her presence known with a power-packed performance in 1997 Hindi film Chachi 420 with Kamal Haasan and Tabu. She stayed away from the silver screen for a long time but then made a blockbuster return to the Hindi film industry with Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal.

Fatima Sana Shaikh turned the heads on Saturday when designer Sonakshi Raaj posted a glamorous picture of the Bollywood actor on image-sharing platform Instagram. The Dangal actress was looking stunning in a lustrous oyster lehenga while doing a ramp walk for Raaj. It was basically the wedding collection of the designer for Autumn Winter 2018 in which Miss Shaikh was looking “soft, dewy and effortless” in the words of Sonakshi Raaj.

She received much praise for her performance in the 2016 film and she is currently busy shooting for Thugs of Hindostan, another venture with Aamir Khan, which is mooted to hit the big screen in 2019. Whether she has made her into the list of big actresses of the industry is still a big question but without a doubt, the tremendously talented actor is the future of Hindi cinema.

Here are some of her pictures from Instagram:

