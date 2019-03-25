Filmfare 2019 was one of the most memorable nights for the Bollywood world. One of the stars who grabbed most numbers of eyeballs was Fatima Sana Shaikh who looked breath-taking in pink. For a recent appearance at the red carpet, Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a hot-pink gown stealing the thunder of everyone at the sight.

Filmfare 2019 was a star-studded night with many celebrities gracing the red carpet in the most fashionable avatars. From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, all the divas came in the most stunning attires. One of the stars who grabbed most number of eyeballs was Fatima Sana Shaikh who looked breath-taking in pink. For a recent appearance at the red carpet, Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a hot-pink gown stealing the thunder of everyone at the sight.

The actress looked astonishingly beautiful and a total eye-candy in pink thigh-high slit cocktail ensemble paired with a Judith Leiber clutch, resembling a burger added funk with her clutch.

Styled by Ami Patel, the Dangal star wore this Monisha Jaising number for the gala and she absolutely looked a stunner! Fatima Sana Shaikh definitely stole the show with her bright and sultry aura at the red carpet of Vimal Filmfare Awards 2019.

Having wrapped the schedule of Anurag Basu’s next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu as well as Rajkumar Rao.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

Not many of her fans might not know but Fatima Sana Shaikh has even appeared in Bollywood as a child artist for the movie Chachi 420. The actor shot to fame with her role in Aamir Khan’s Dangal where she played the role of the younger sister. Later, she even starred in the multi starrer Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan.

The gorgeous lady even starred in Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s movie One 2 Ka 4 in the year 2001. She even worked with the television industry as she played the role of Zoya in Indian serial Tahaan. Fatima Sana Shaikh was also seen in other television shows like Ladies Special, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

