Fatima Sana Shaikh latest Instagram post: Dangal actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who has recently been hogging headlines posted a beautiful picture on her official Instagram page on Monday, October 22. In the picture, the beauty was seen posing for the camera in a simple white full sleeves top, in which she looked extremely elegant. Her soft curls and smile added more beauty to the picture.

Earlier the diva garnered headlines when she uploaded a picture on Instagram, in which she was seen wearing a silk pink saree at a recent Award Function. She styled her look with heavy golden jhumkas with very subtle makeup. The beauty gained massive stardom just after the huge success of Dangal, in the film she was seen with Sanya Malhotra and superstar Aamir Khan.

In the below picture, the beauty is seen in a long backless black dress. She looks fabulous as she poses for the camera with a very sweet smile on her face.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently shooting up for her forthcoming film titled Thugs of Hindostan, in which she will share the silver screen with many big stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Fatima plays “warrior thug” Zafira in the film.

