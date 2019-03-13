Fatima Sana Shaikh on facing sexual harassment: Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was recently seen in the film Thugs of Hindostan, has said that she does not want to expose that side of her life. She added that she is dealing with it by talking to people who are close to her.

Months after the #MeToo movement shook the Indian Film Industry and related fields, Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has ended her silence on the same. On being asked if she has ever been subjected to sexual harassment, Fatima responded that she does not want to expose that side of her life. Digging further into it, Fatima said that she has been dealing with it and talking to people who are close to her.

Just like she doesn’t judge people for sharing their horror stories, Fatima expects people to not judge her for her decision. Emphasising the changes brought about by the movement, Fatima said that sexual predators are now afraid of being openly shamed and shunned by the industry.

On the professional front, Fatima’s last release Thugs of Hindostan failed to impress the audience and work its magic at the box office. Affected by its failure, Fatima had kept herself locked in a room for days and wanted to run away, she admitted. The actor said that they had worked on the film for more than a year and they were all disturbed after its failure. However, she does not regret doing the film and refused to consider it as a setback in her career.

After Thugs of Hindostan, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in Anurag Basu’s next alongside Rajkummar Rao and a horror comedy film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

