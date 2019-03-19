Fatima Sana Shaikh is one of the most talented and promising actors of the new generation. The diva debuted with Aamir Khan's Dangal and since then, she has never looked back. Even though her last movie did not experience a successful run at the box-office, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been getting many offers from Bollywood. Here's the latest Instagram photo of the actor where she can be seen dazzling in gorgeous ethnic attire.

After impersonating strength and determination in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s look in saree for her upcoming next came in as a breath of fresh air. Further spreading her ethnic charm, Fatima made a startling appearance in a saree at a recent function. Gearing up for her upcoming film with Anurag Basu as well as her first horror comedy with Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been running an around the clock schedule, amidst all the jam-packed routines Fatima Sana Shaikh attended a recent event in Mumbai.

Looking flawlessly bewitching in an orangish umber colour saree with a gold embroidered black sleeveless blouse, Fatima Sana Shaikh embraced her feminity captivating the onlookers. The actress who is often spotted in casuals and trendy western attires knows to rock the desi side. Interestingly, the actress will be seen donning a saree in her upcoming next with Anurag Basu as well.

The actor is also emerging as a social media fame. With her gorgeous face and charming smile, Fatima Sana Shaikh takes the internet by a storm. Having a fan following of more than 1.8 million, the diva steals the attention every time. This time too, the ethnic avatar of the lady is melting hearts. Donning a gorgeous orange saree, Fatima Sana Shaikh can be seen posing for the camera in her latest Instagram photo!

The first glimpse of the film has already created a wave of excitement to witness the new shade of Fatima’s character. Having wrapped a schedule of Anurag Basu’s next in Bhopal, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been extremely excited to mark her first collaboration with Anurag Basu as well as Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Slipping into characters that were mentally as well as physically exhausting, Fatima added life to her roles as a wrestler as well as a warrior princess. Following a tough routine, learning wrestling for Dangal and then stepping into the shoes of a warrior and learning archery, Fatima has exhibited immense perseverance and dedication for all her films.

