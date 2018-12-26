Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up to the various link-up rumours with Aamir Khan in an Interview with Bollywood Hungama. She further said that she has learnt to tackle these reports now and doesn't get disturbed with these rumours.

Fatima Sana Shaikh who was recently seen sharing screens with Bollywood star Aamir Khan in their last movie–Thugs of Hindostan has recently responded to the various rumours of their link-up. She said that earlier she used to get disturbed by such reports but now she has learnt a way to tackle these situations well. She further quoted that whether you are submissive or aggressive, you sometimes are forced to react in some situations. You will either end up attacking or will at least talk about the incident. The actor was questioned about this in an Interview scheduled with Bollywood Hungama.

The actor has worked with Aamir in two films. Their first movie–Dangal was a big commercial success and earned more than ₹ 2000 crore worldwide and was among the most successful movies of Bollywood. The second movie was an action-adventure film–Thugs of Hindostan which was one of the biggest commercial disappointments of the year 2018. The estimated budget of the movie was of ₹ 335 crores but could manage to earn only ₹ 260 crores. Otherwise, the diva is often found attending Aamir’s family functions and poses well with his family.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More