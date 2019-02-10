Fox Star Studios has roped in Fatima Sana Sheikh for the project as reported by Bollywoodhungama. Although an official announcement is yet to be heard on Fatima being cast in the movie

Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has yet another movie in her kitty. According to reports, Fatima will be seen next in a horror flick titled Tantrik opposite Saif Ali Khan, who has reportedly replaced Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Fox Star Studios has roped in Fatima for the project as reported by Bollywoodhungama. Although an official announcement is yet to be heard on Fatima being cast in the movie.

Pawan Kriplani who had directed movies like Ragini MMS, Phobia, Darr@The Mall will be helming the project Fatima’s last venture Thugs of Hindostan tanked at the box office, hence Tantrik could prove to be a turning point for the actress. Besides Tantrik, Shaikh will be seen romancing Rajkumar Rao in a yet to be titled project, although the movie has completed its first schedule. While Saif Ali Khan who was last seen in Baazaar will be next seen in Ajay Devgan’s Taanaji: Th unsung warrior, slated to be released on November 22, 2019.

