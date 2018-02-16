The Hyderabad seminary said Priya Prakash Varrier's song 'Manikya Malarayi Poovi' from the movie should be removed and the government should ensure that the film is not released without removing the controversial lyrics from the viral song. The seminary said that the lyrics have references to the love relationship between Prophet Muhammed and his wife Khadeeja.

Priya Prakash Varrier, the girl who stole millions of hearts with just a wink, found herself in the eye of the storm after a fatwa was issued against her viral Malyalam song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi‘ by a Hyderabad-based Islamic seminary on Thursday. The 134-year-old Daful Ifta Jamia Nizamia, asked for the removal of the song before the release of the film ‘Oru Adaar Love‘. The fatwa was issued after some youths lodged a complaint with the Falaknuma police that the song had hurt their religious sentiments. A case was already registered against the producer of the film under Section 295(A) of Indian Penal Code (deliberately hurting the religious sentiments of a class).

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by an engineering student Muqeeth Khan and his friends. The Hyderabad seminary said that the song Manikya Malarayi Poovi from the movie should be removed and the government should ensure that the film does not get released without removing the controversial lyrics from the viral song. The seminary said that the lyrics of the song have references to the love relationship between Prophet Muhammed and his wife Khadeeja.

“Our objection is not for the film, but a song that references the Prophet and his wife. The director should have used some other characters to depict the couple’s relationship. Why did he take the name of the Prophet? That is why we issued this fatwa seeking that the song be dropped from the film,” Jamia Nizamia secretary Ahmed Ali was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The song Manikya Malarayi Poovi features 18-year-old Priya Prakash Varrier as a school student who winks at a boy in the classroom. A simple clip that has the actor smiling at her love interest made boys crushing over her and the whole social media went into a frenzy.