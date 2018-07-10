The Fault In Our Stars has finally got a Hindi name! Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer Kizie Aur Manny are all set to entertain you! The author of Fault In Our Stars took to his Twitter account to let his fans know how excited he is to watch the movie. He wrote, "I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie." Take a look at how Twitteratis reacted to the Kizie Aur Manny poster.

One of the most anticipated movies, Kizie Aur Manny’s first poster was released yesterday. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi starrer is a Hindi version of Bollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars. The shoot of Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial started yesterday, July 9. Fans were excited to know about the name of the movie paring Sushant and Sanjana for the first time. Ever since the first of Kizie Aur Manny is out, fans couldn’t stop gushing about the new Bollywood couple but the most important and funny tweet came from the author of The Fault In Our Star novel, John Green. The author of Turtles All the Way Down took to his Twitter and expressed his excitement. The novelist wants to see the movie Kizie Aur Manny more than he has ever wanted to see any movie.

I want to see this movie more than I have ever wanted to see any movie. https://t.co/6eblDkoFZf — John Green (@johngreen) July 9, 2018

The name of the Hindi adaption of The Fault In Our Stars didn’t go well with the Tweeple. Many Twitter users trolled the stars and makers of the movie for the name Kizie Aur Manny. Take a look at the reactions after John Greens expressed his desire to watch the movie.

It will be butchered!!!cant you tell by this weird title!!! #cringe — Mrinali Kaul (@mrinali89) July 9, 2018

While Rajput and Sanghi’s fan are excited, some Twitter users trolled the movie makers for the name and wrote, “No, please. The book was a great read. The Hollywood adaptation was also good. I don’t think Bollywood will be able to do full justice to the book.”

Who came up with that name in the first place😭😭😭😭 — स्वीकृती (@GreyWARen934) July 9, 2018

One of the Twitter users replied to Green’s Twitter and wrote, “There is a very high probability that you are going to be disappointed.”

Honestly John the Venn diagram of bollywood movies and bad book-to-movie adaptations movies ALMOST overlap. There is still a tiny sliver of hope though, so let's see 😅 — NehaKp (@neha_kp2) July 9, 2018

So it's like a stage play or a movie?? @johngreen The movie of The Faults in Our Stars has already been a huge success(so wonderful😭😭😭) — Gryffindor Prefect (@Starry_Potter) July 10, 2018

The way all indian are demeaning their on art….is sad.before passing ur judgments wait for the film to come out.

If india has race 3, they have newton also — شاما جابين (@SSRFAN4LIFE) July 9, 2018

The protagonist of the movie, Sushant Singh Rajput took shared the poster of his film and even tagged John Green. “Kizie Aur Manny @sanjanasanghi96 An adaptation of The Fault in our Stars. @johngreen @foxstarhindi Directed by @CastingChhabra Music by @arrahman Shoot starts today. @sonymusicindia”

https://twitter.com/itsSSR/status/1016207702752681984

