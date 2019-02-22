Fawad Khan's FIR case had put the whole country in shock. The FIR stated that the Pakistani fame and wife did not let the anti-polio team give polio drops to their minor daughter and also misbehaved with the team. But now, the actor has come in record to dismiss the claim and has given solid proofs for it. Fawad Khan said that neither he nor his wife was present in Pakistan at the time of the claimed incident. Here's all about it!

Earlier this week, a Pakistani media firm reported that an FIR has been lodged against the Khubsoorat actor Fawad Khan and his wife and it alleges that they refused to administer vaccination for their minor daughter and also misbehaved with the officials. One of the officials were noted saying that Fawad Khan’s wife Sadaf Khan thinks vaccinating her daughter from the UK will give them a better protection against WPVI strain. He was also caught saying that the Lahore deputy commissioner informed him the Fawad Khan’s driver and wife misbehaved with anti-polio team that visited their house. According to the claims, Fawad Khan was not at home while all this happened.

Well, now Fawad Khan’s reaction on this was awaited and now the actor has come on record to give his statement. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan said that the FIR filed against him is manufactured and neither him or his wife was present at home at the time officials are quoting. He also said that Fawad Khan’s daughter’s vaccinations are all up-to-date and record was sent to media along with a statement.

Fawad Khan’s statement has dismissed all the claims. It was also mentioned in the statement he issued that Fawad Khan along with his family was not at home and he had been outside Pakistan since February 13 as he had to perform at the PSL’s opening ceremony held in Dubai and presently he is in United States. The travel history of Fawad Khan has made it clear that the FIR was manufactured and he got the news by media only. The vaccination record of his daughter proves that it is all up-to-date and supports whatever he said.

