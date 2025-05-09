Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Tensions between Indian and Pakistani artists have reignited after Pakistani actor Fawad Khan called India's Operation Sindoor "shameful."

Tensions between Indian and Pakistani artists have reignited after Pakistani actor Fawad Khan called India’s Operation Sindoor “shameful.” The comment, made in the wake of a deadly terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir, drew sharp criticism from Indian actor Rupali Ganguly.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rupali reposted Fawad Khan’s remarks and responded sharply.

‘Shameful’ Remarks Spark Backlash

“You working in Indian films was also ‘shameful’ for us,” Rupali wrote, referring to Fawad’s past roles in Bollywood hits such as Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She also used hashtags like #OperationSindoor, #IndianArmy, and #IndianAirForce to reinforce her stance.

Her response quickly gained traction, reflecting a broader public sentiment following Fawad Khan’s comment.

The controversy erupted shortly after India carried out a major counterterrorism operation on May 7, targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The operation, named Sindoor, came in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Film Association Weighs In

Following Fawad’s statement, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a press release condemning his comments.

They accused the actor of “supporting divisive narratives” and failing to denounce terrorism. According to the association, his remarks were “disrespectful to the nation” and “an insult to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.”

AICWA reiterated its long-standing position that Pakistani artists should not be allowed to work in India. “No Indian artist will collaborate with any Pakistani talent, nor will any global platform be shared with them,” the statement read.

Fawad’s Bollywood Return on Hold

Fawad Khan was set to make a Bollywood comeback with the film Abir Gulaal, which was originally scheduled for release on May 9. However, the escalating tensions between the two countries led to the film’s postponement.

The current controversy has cast further doubt on whether the film will see the light of day anytime soon.

With tempers running high and cross-border relations at a low, the fallout from this latest exchange may keep the cultural divide between India and Pakistan firmly in place.

