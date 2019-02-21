Pakistan's superstar Fawad Khan dives into legal trouble as his wife Sadaf Khan does not let the polio team administer drops to their minor child. According to the complaint filed by the team that visited his home, Fawad Khan's wife even misbehaved with the team members. The Lahore Police took an action on the filed FIR immediately. While all this was happening, Fawad Khan was not present at his home.

Fawad Khan is the pride of Pakistan but the actor has put himself into legal troubles now. According to reports, an FIR has been registered against Fawad Khan as his wife Sadaf Khan not only refused to give anti-polio drops to their daughter but also behaved badly with the officers.

The Lahore Police took an action immediately relying on the written complaint by the polio team. The polio team visited the house of the filmstar Fawad Khan where his wife refused to administer anti-polio drop and also misbehaved with the team members, after which the team wrote this complaint.

While all this took place, the Humsafar actor was not at home as he was in Dubai for the Pakistan Super League. Even though he was absent at the time of the incident, the complaint was written on his name as he is the head of the family.

The FIR filed against them said that Sadaf Khan, who is a designer by profession did not let the team give polio drops to her minor daughter. The driver of the family also mistreated them and was very rough in actions. Although the reason behind her illegal act is unknown, people are assuming it to be a complete ignorance on her part, especially as a celebrity she is supposed to encourage people to do so, not hinder the process.

According to the law in Pakistan, this action not only demands fine but also the person has to face imprisonment for 2 years. Pakistan is counted among the three countries in the world who suffer from endemic polio. This poliovirus is bad enough to cause paralysis or death. Other than Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria suffer through this.

