Pakistani sensation and India’s heartthrob Fawad Khan rules the hearts of millions girls with her exemplary acting skills, suave personality and dreamy looks. From being labeled as the most beautiful man of the year to the sexiest Asian men of the year, Fawad Khan had carved out a special place in our hearts. Indian actress Eesha Gupta said, “After watching Ae Dil Hai Mushkil every girl in India fell in love with Fawad Khan”, and we totally believe her. Before venturing into acting, Khan began his music career by joining Entity Paradigm, an alternative rock band based in Lahore, Pakistan. As a musician, he performed in about 250 shows after which he left music to pursue his acting career.

Fawad Khan paved his way into million hearts and mesmerized the masses with his role in television drama series like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai. Post his television success, he embarked upon his Bollywood journey with the film Khoobsurat opposite Sonam Kapoor, followed by Kapoor & sons and Ae Dil hai Mushkil. However, his Bollywood journey was shortlived as after the Uri Terror Attack, bilateral relations between India and Pakistan took a downturn resulting in the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) and The Film Producers Guild of India decided to ban all Pakistani artists from working in India until the situation normalises.

In his personal life, Fawad Khan met beautiful Sadaf Khan in 1998 at the age of 16 and proposed to her. The duo married after seven years of dating in 2005 and now proud parents of son named Aayaan and a daughter named Elayna.

