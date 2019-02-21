Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adored couples of B-town who keep on melting hearts of fans with their cute photos. The perfect-husband gestures of Ranveer Singh have impressed everyone and this time, wifey Deepika Padukone revealed the secret behind Ranveer Singh's handsomeness. Crazy in love, DeepVeer still manage to give us all couple goals. Let's see what Deepika Padukone has to tell Ranveer Singh fans!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved Bollywood town couples who took the internet by a storm when they got married in a dreamy way. Ever since they got married, DeepVeer has been giving us major couple goals in terms of being the most stylish or being the fittest or the hottest. Yes! The duo rocks every time. While the audience drool over their perfect romance, Deepika Padukone came on record to tell fans about hubby Ranveer Singh’s bad habits. Bollywood’s power couple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh recently got awarded as the Beautiful Couple Of The Year at Nykaa sponsored Femina Beauty Awards 2019.

The event took place on Wednesday and the photos are surfacing all over the internet. The lady with class donned a beautiful black outfit and received the award along with her dapped husband Ranveer Singh who carried a pink printed suit. One of the videos from the grand night is going viral on the internet where Deepika Padukone is talking about Ranveer Singh’s beauty secret. Comparing herself with her star husband, she said that Ranveer takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed and when the audience started laughing on the last line, she clarified saying that he takes longer to get into bed.

Well, this was one of the cutest replied by Deepika Padukone and now the fans know why Ranveer Singh looks handsome every time. The lady love also took to her official Instagram account to post a photo from the event which is winning over the internet. Take a look!

