Femina Beauty Awards 2019 photos: Femina Beauty Awards which happened at Taj Lands End, Bandra prooved to be one of the glamorous nights as all the celebrities made their fabulous entries on the red carpet of Femina Beauty Awards on Wednesday. Starting from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Taapsee Pannu to Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal made heads turn in the rocking show. Have a look at the pictures from the show:

Femina Beauty Awards 2019 photos: The star-studded night which happened on Wednesday in Mumbai was one of the most glamorous nights as all the celebrities of the B-town won awards for their unique fashion games and talent. Actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu and many more graced the event by their presence. While the beauty queen Deepika Padukone won the title of Woman of the Year Award, meanwhile her husband Ranveer Singh received the title of Man of the Year. Gharwali Baharwali actor Raveena Tandon also received the title of Ageless Beauty. Sara Ali Khana and Vicky Kaushal grabbed the award for Fresh Faces of the Year. Not only this, the newlywed couple Ranveer and Deepika also received the award of the most Beautiful Couple of the Year. Hardworking actor Taapsee Pannu also received the title of Style and Substance Award.

In the Award function, all the celebrities were in their best outfits. Beauty queen Deepika Padukone was dressed in stylish black attire and the most alluring part about her looks were her long earrings. Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan was also looking flamboyant dressed in a satin pink gown and Ageless beauty Raveena Tandon was looking outstanding in a black dress. Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar was also looking flamboyant dressed in a red and black stylish attire. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan also gave her glamorous appearance on the red carpet of Femina Beauty Awards 2019 dressed in a studded gown. Vicky Kaushal took to his official Instagram handle to share his classic look dressed in a blue colour suit.

