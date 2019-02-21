Femina Beauty Awards 2019: The sexy diva Sara Ali Khan has already made her way into the hearts of her fan with her acting skills. The 2 movies old actress was recently spotted at the Femina Beauty Awards donning a gorgeous candy pink strappy gown with a thigh-high slit. The actress made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath.

Femina Beauty Awards 2019: Sara Ali Khan who made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput is giving her fans major fashion goals with her latest outfit. The previous year, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter stepped her foot in Bollywood as well as made her way to the Rs. 200 crore club with her second release Simmba. The diva has already won millions of hearts and has garnered a huge fanbase with her acting skills. Furthermore, she has become a millennial trendsetter due to her simple yet chic sense of fashion. Recently, Sara stole all the limelight with her super sexy and stylish outfit which she donned at the Femina Beauty Awards. The actress was spotted wearing a beautiful candy pink gown with a thigh-high slit paired with pointed pink toe heels and naturally pink lips. Her let loose long locks complemented her look perfectly.

On the work front, Sara made her big Bollywood debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kedarnath the preceding year. The duo was immensely lauded for her performance in the film. Moreover, the diva was seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh in the movie Simmba which was directed by Rohit Shetty. The flick did wonders at the box office and Sara and Ranveer’s chemistry was appreciated by the audience.

Check out Sara’s other stylish avatars below.

