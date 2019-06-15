Femina Miss India 2019 will receive a total of 8 participants from the Northeastern States. Everyone is very excited and is gearing up for the event. Read on to know more about the event.

Femina Miss India is held every year to select candidates to represent India in the Miss World. It is taken care of by the leading women’s magazine, Femina. We introduce to you 8 beauty who will be participating in FBB colours Femina Miss India 2019.

The 56th edition of Femina Miss India 2019 will take place on June 15, 2019. All the girls participating are very excited about the event. When everybody is gearing up for the event, the girls from Northeast are much more excited than the others. The venue for the event is Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium which is situated in Mumbai.

Here is a list of all the eight participants from the Northeast.

1.Jyotishmita Baruah, Miss India Assam

2.Marina Kiho, Miss India Nagaland

3.Sang Doma Tamang, Femina Miss India Sikkim

4.Urmila Shagolsem, Miss Femina Miss India Manipur

5.Jayanti Reang, Miss India Tripura

6Roshni Dada, Miss India Arunachal Pradesh

7.Lalnunthari Rualhleng, Miss India Mizoram

8.Sangeeta Das, Femina Miss India Meghalaya.

Like every year, the one who wins today will get the privilege to represent India at Miss World 2019. This year Miss world will be held in Thailand.

Last year, Femina Miss India was held on June 19, 2018, at the same venue. The event received a total of 30 entries. Anukreetghy Vas from Tamil Nadu grabbed the crown of Femina Miss India. Vas was born to Saleena Vas and V.Achchyuta Prasad in the year 1998 and has represented India at the 68th edition of Miss World. The event was held in Sanya, China.

