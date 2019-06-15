Femina Miss India 2019: Before the announcement of the results of FBB Femina Miss India tonight, here are reasons why we predict that Harnaaz Kaur will be crowned Femina Miss India 2019.

Femina Miss India 2019: Harnaaz Kaur, one of the finalists contestants of FBB Femina Miss India is representing the state of Punjab. Harnaaz Kaur is humble and down to earth person. she is a student at postgraduate government college for girls in Candigarh. Her interests include Acting, Dancing, Doing Yoga and Reading. Apart from being the finalist at Femina Miss India, Harnaaz has also won other beauty pageants like times fresh face miss candigarh 2017 and miss max emerging star India2018.

In Fbb Femina Miss India sub contest Harnaaz Kaur has won two sub-contest. She was awarded the title of Miss Glamourous look and was felicitated by Vivek Bali, COO of Sephora India and Eshaa Emiin, fashion director.

Harnaaz Kaur also won the title of Blosson Kochar aroma Magic Miss Glowing Skin and was felicitated by Sangeeta Jain, Head of public relations and communication, Blossom Kochar group of companies.

Talking about love Harnaaz Kaur that love for her is “a power that has the ability to heal the deepest wounds” for her the three qualities that she admires in a man are moral integrity, courteousness, and good behavior. She is confident, keen to learn, assiduous, passionate and always energetic and has a positive attitude and these qualities of hers give her an edge over the other miss India finalist contestants.

Initially, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was a very shy girl, however participating in times fresh miss Chandigarh 2017 has made her confident, optimistic and enthusiastic. she has been able to explore her talents and made drastic changes, physically and mentally.

Her favorite Quote is “winners never quit and quitters never win”. Let us hope that Finalist Harnaaz becomes the winner of Femina Miss India 2019.

