Femina Miss India 2019 Finale: The grand finale of Femina Miss India 2019 will take place today—June 15, Saturday in Mumbai at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. The prestigious event will be hosted by ace Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, popular TV host Manish Paul and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Miss India 2018, Anukreethy Vas, who hails from Tamil Nadu will be crowning the new Femina Miss India 2019 tonight. The judges of Femina Miss India 2019 are Dia Mirza who was Miss Asia Pacific in 2000, Neha Dhupia who has crowned Miss India Universe in 2002, Vanessa Ponce, who won Miss World 2018, and fashion designers Shane Peacock and Falguni Peacock.

Also, the night will be made more glamorous after some steamy and sizzling performance by Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. The diva is all set to light up the stage and set it on fire with her sexy dance moves in the event of Femina Miss India 2019 which is taking place tonight—June 15.

The event will start at 8 pm and the winner is expected to be crowned by 11 pm. Also, Dilbar sensation Nora Fatehi will be seen performing at Femina Miss India 2019 and other stars like Vicky Kaushal and Mouni Roy will also be performing at the event. The name of the winner of Femina Miss India 2019 will be disclosed later in the evening.

