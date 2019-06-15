Femina Miss india 2019: The stars and celebrity who are going to judge and perform at the Femina Miss india 2019 are all looking stunning this evening. Take a look at their Pictures.

Femina Miss india 2019: The finale of Femina Miss India is the talk of the evening. With all the contestants gearing up for the finale, we can see many celebrities who have made their event more starry with their presence. While some are here to stars like Katrina Kaif and Mouni Roy will set the stage on fire with their performances in the finale later in the evening, others like Miss World Venessa Ponce De Leon, and choreographer Remo Desouza, Actress Huma Qureshi and actress, and fashion icon Chitangda Singh are going to the Judge for Fbb Femina Miss India Finale tonight.

Let us check out the looks of the celebrities, fashion icon, and stars, who have been captured smashing the red carpet with their looks.

Miss World 2018, Venessa Ponce walked into the red carpet, looking stunning in her glittery grey dress on. She is the first Mexican to be crowned Miss World.

Actor and Host Manish Paul along with Filmmaker Karan Johar look dashing as they get ready to host the Femina Miss India Finale.

Actress and Former Miss Asia-pacific 2000, Dia Mirza looked gorgeous in her red long Dress. Her beauty is one of a kind as she continues to work with the united nations for cleaner enviroment. Other than these celebrities, sports star, and Footballer Sunil Chhetri and Indian Professional Sprinter and current National Champion in women’s 100 Metres event were also present to judge the Femina Miss India 2019.

