Femina Miss India 2019: The 56th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant, will finally come to an end today on June 15, 2019 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai. Hosted by Karan Johar, Manish Paul, Manushi Chhillar and Anukreethy Vas of Tamil Nadu, 2019 beauty pageant is the most anticipated one. The winner of the pageant will head at Miss World 2019 in Thailand. Meenakshi Chaudhary of Haryana and Shreya Rao Kamavarapu of Andhra Pradesh will also crown their successors.

Much before the finale of the pageant, everywhere there is a lot of excitement to see the winner among the thirty winners being crowned as Miss India. Every contestant is a beautiful face. From Goa’s elegant beauty Shaasthra Shetty Maharashtra’s gorgeous Vaishnavi Andhale to Jharkhand Chitrapriya Singh and Andhra Pradesh’s Nikita Tanwani, in case you’ve missed out the finalist list, then below take a look at list who successfully made it to the finale with their hard work.

Shaasthra Shetty (Goa) Jayanti Reang (Tripura) Marina Kiho (Nagaland) Sang Doma Tarang (Sikkim) Mansi Taxak (Gujarat) Harnaaz Kaur (Punjab) Chitrapriya Singh (Jharkhand) Sushmita Roy (West Bengal) Siddhi Gupta (Uttarakhand) Sonal Sharma (Haryana) Roshni Dada (Arunachal Pradesh) Urmila Shagolsem (Manipur) Jyotishmita Baruah (Assam) Nikita Tanwani (Andhra Pradesh) Aashna Bisht (Karnataka) Suman Rao (Rajasthan) Garima Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) Lakshmi Menon (Kerala) Shreya Shanker (Bihar) Rubeiya SK (Tamil Nadu) Garima Verma(Himachal Pradesh) Vaishnavi Andhale(Maharashtra) Mansi Sehgal (Delhi) Shivani Jadhav (Chhattisgarh) Sheetal Sahu (Odisha) Sangeeta Das (Meghalaya) Megha Kaul (Jammu and Kashmir) Shinata Chauhan (Uttar Pradesh) Sanjana Vij (Telangana) Lalnunthari Rualhleng (Mizoram)

Recently, 30 finalists list garnered everyone’s attention on social media. It led to a heated debate among the netizens for all the finalists being fair-skinned and straight hair.

Miss India contestants. They all have the same hair, and the SAME SKIN COLOUR, and I'm going to hazard a guess that their heights and vital stats will also be similar. So much for India being a 'diverse' country. pic.twitter.com/L4yXG0WvRu — labellagorda (@labellagorda) May 27, 2019

My tweet from last year 😂😂😂 nothing changes.

– The future is here. We will all be clones and look like photocopies of each other…#clones #photocopies #same pic.twitter.com/8fArH2TOpT — Ruchira Mittal (@taruche) May 27, 2019

